BRICS | Gold is Liquidity, Central Banks and BRICS Nations Return To Gold As Liquidity And Stock Up On Gold

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Learn How to Protect Your Wealth Against Inflation Today At:
www.BH-PM.com
Gold is liquidity and central banks will return to it as money - Watch the Original October 7th 2022 Fox News Presentation HERE: Gold is liquidity and central banks will return to it as money
Gravitas: Saudi Arabia wants to join BRICS - Watch the Original October 19th 2022 WION Presentation HERE: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=9WU2oh6u_Ak
THIS was their plan all along... (Dollar Crash) - WATCH - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=t9Hr7gEKI5k
Watch the Original August 19th 2022 Broadcast from Glenn Beck: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=xUEF5LMWMm4
China Has Urged The West To Read The New 14th BRICS Summit Declaration Carefully. This Is What It Says - READ - https://www.silkroadbriefing.com/news/2022/06/28/china-has-urged-the-west-to-read-the-new-14th-brics-summit-declaration-carefully-this-is-what-it-says/
Who Are the BRICS Nations?
Brazil
Russia
India
China
Africa
BRICS has 41% of the Earth's Population.
Egypt, Saudi Arabia, Mexico, Nigeria, Venezuela, Algeria, Turkey and Argentina are seeking to join BRICS.
Watch This Full Length August 30th Video Today At: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=gxreqC1Q7KE
Why is Putin seeking to Cement Ties With Iran, Turkey in Rare Trip Abroad? https://www.wsj.com/articles/putin-seeks-to-cement-ties-with-iran-turkey-in-rare-trip-abroad-11658055769
Ezekiel Chapter 38: 1-6
GOG = Prince, Ruler or The Head
Magog = Modern Russian
“38 And the word of the Lord came unto me, saying, 2 Son of man, set thy face against Gog, the land of Magog, the chief prince of Meshech and Tubal, and prophesy against him, 3 And say, Thus saith the Lord God; Behold, I am against thee, O Gog, the chief prince of Meshech and Tubal: 4 And I will turn thee back, and put hooks into thy jaws, and I will bring thee forth, and all thine army, horses and horsemen, all of them clothed with all sorts of armor, even a great company with bucklers and shields, all of them handling swords: 5 Persia, Ethiopia, and Libya with them; all of them with shield and helmet: 6 Gomer, and all his bands; the house of Togarmah of the north quarters, and all his bands: and many people with thee.” Ezekiel Chapter 38: 1-6
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WATCH for FREE: Watch the ReAwaken America Tour Documentary for FREE Today At: https://store.thrivetimeshow.com/
Who is the man leading "The Great Reset" agenda?
Yuval Noah Harari - Learn More: https://timetofreeamerica.com/who-is-the-man-leading-the-covid-19-great-reset-agenda