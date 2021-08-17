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THE TIDES ARE TURNING (Great Rand Paul Segment!) from theHIghwire.com
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221 views • August 17, 2021
THE TIDES ARE TURNING
Video Source --> https://thehighwire.com/videos/the-tides-are-turning/
With Cuomo’s scandalous resignation and Newsom’s impending recall, politicians are feeling the power of public pushback. Senator & medical doctor, Rand Paul, recently released a powerful message to keep the pressure on.
POSTED: August 17, 2021
Video Source --> https://thehighwire.com/videos/the-tides-are-turning/
With Cuomo’s scandalous resignation and Newsom’s impending recall, politicians are feeling the power of public pushback. Senator & medical doctor, Rand Paul, recently released a powerful message to keep the pressure on.
POSTED: August 17, 2021
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