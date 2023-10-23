[Jan 24, 2018] TFR - 117 - Revolutionary Radio with Chad Taylor: Where Are We? Earth According To The Bible

My guest for this broadcast is Chad Taylor. He has recently published a new book called, “Where Are We? Earth According to the Bible.” He sent me the first printed copy of it and I have to say, I was very impressed with what I saw. So, we discussed both the content of his book as well as the process of what it takes to write and self-publish (for those out there who may be considering doing something like that too).
website: https://wherearewethebook.com
http://vhc.ephraimawakening.com
https://ephraimawakening.com
https://testingtheglobe.com
https://robschannel.com/support
https://babylonrisingbooks.com
https://seedtheseries.com
