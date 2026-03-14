Trump's totalitarian sect Paula White sees 'religious freedom' as supporting Zionists & their wars - Carrie Prejean Boller, at Tucker Carlson - recent clip

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Trump's totalitarian sect? Paula White sees 'religious freedom' as supporting Zionists & their wars
US televangelist and Trump's spiritual adviser Paula White and her Zionist cabal ousted a Catholic from Trump’s Religious Liberty Commission for daring to question Israel, Tucker Carlson's latest show reveals.
Carrie Prejean Boller, a Catholic from California, joined the commission in May 2025 — but by August, she was accused of “anti-Semitism” for criticizing Israeli PM Benjamin Netanyahu over the Gaza genocide, questioning Zionism and retweeting Pope Leo's posts about Palestinian sufferings.
🌏 She received a call from the White House — at White’s request — demanding her resignation
🌏 What's more: the demand came just weeks after Charlie Kirk was killed, with some alleging it was linked to his growing criticism of Zionism
🌏 Boller refused to go down for exercising her religious freedom and free speech, but she was sacked nonetheless just weeks before the Iran war was launched
🌏 It has turned out that in Trump's office, being a Christian means supporting Netanyahu no matter what he and his Zionist team does
Cynthia... I caught up and watched the full show last night, don't have the link to it anymore. Go watch, support at TCN.