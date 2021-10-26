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TORTURING PUPPIES, LIVE VIVISECTION OF HUMAN BABIES
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102 views • October 26, 2021
Torturing animals to death is symptomatic of a psychopathic child who goes on to mass murder. What do we say about a society that allows a psychopathic institutions like Fauci’s NIH to continue? What do we say about a society that has more empathy for cruelly tortured puppies but no empathy for babies born alive then murdered for their organs to create trans humanist mice
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