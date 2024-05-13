✈️💥 Russian Su-34 Glide Bomb 'Double Tap' on a Ukrainian AD position - with some 'LaGrange' for Ukraine

✈️💥🇺🇦 Su-34 glide bomb "double tap" on a Ukrainian AD position.
According to @fighter_bomber the Ukrainians returned to their positions after the first strike to assess the damage and salvage what they could, and then another strike arrived.
Update: Geolocated to Krasnyi Mayak, Kherson region, by @lost_armour.
