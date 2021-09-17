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VIDEO RED YEAST RICE PREMIUM NORMALIZE VASCULAR LIPIDS PREVENT HEART VASCULAR PLAQUE 2ND GEN FORMULA
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60 views • September 17, 2021
SECOND GENERATION RED YEAST RICE PREMIUM PROVIDES IMPROVED PERFUSION AND STOPS PLAQUE FORMATION NORMALIZING CHOLESTEROL AND LIPID LEVELS TO PREVENT DEATH OF MACROPHAGES THAT CONVERT TO FOAM CELLS THAT CAUSE PLAQUE AND EMBOLISM IN VASCULAR PROTECTION
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