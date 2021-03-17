12 IMPORTANT QUESTIONS AND ANSWERS BEFORE YOU GET YOUR COVID19 JAB

Info that matters.



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⁣Consider before getting the jab!

Here are 12 important questions and answers before considering getting vaccinated:

●”If I get vaccinated can I stop wearing a mask(s)?”

Government: “NO”

●”If I get vaccinated will the restaurants, bars, schools, fitness clubs, hair salons, etc. reopen and will people be able to get back to work like normal?

Government: “NO”

●”If I get vaccinated will I be resistant to Covid?”

Government: “Maybe. We don’t know exactly, but probably not.”

●”If I get vaccinated, at least I won’t be contagious to others – right?”

Government: “NO. the vaccine doesn’t stop transmission.”

●”If I get vaccinated, how long will the vaccine last?”

Government: “No one knows. All Covid “vaccines” are still in the experimental stage.”

● “If I get vaccinated, can I stop social distancing?”

Government: “NO”

● “If my parents, grandparents and myself all get vaccinated can we hug each other again?”

Government: “NO”

● “So what’s the benefit of getting vaccinated?”

Government: “Hoping that the virus won’t kill you.”

●”Are you sure the vaccine won’t injure or kill me?”

Government: “NO”

●”If statistically the virus won’t kill me (99.7% survival rate), why should I get vaccinated?”

Government: “To protect others.”

●”So if I get vaccinated, I can protect 100% of people I come in contact with?”

Government: “NO”

● “If I experience a severe adverse reaction, long-term effects (still unknown) or die from the vaccine will I (or my family) be compensated from the vaccine manufacture or the Government?”

Government: “NO – the government and vaccine manufacturer’s have 100% zero liability regarding this experimental drug”

So to summarize, the Covid19 “vaccine”…

Does not provide immunity

Does not eliminate the virus

Does not prevent death

Does not guarantee you won’t get it

Does not stop you from passing it on to others

Does not eliminate the need for travel bans

Does not eliminate the need for business closures

Does not eliminate the need for lockdowns!!!

Source: Irishman1776