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Dick Morris: Save lives by bringing back Stop, Question and Frisk | 'Dick Morris Democracy'
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20 views • January 03, 2022
Dick Morris examines the effectiveness of the police practice Stop, Question and Frisk that was adopted by the New York City Department in the past - Via Newsmax's 'Dick Morris Democracy.'
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