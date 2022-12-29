Venom/HIV Bioweapon Update With Dr. Brian Ardis

Dr. Brian Ardis joins us again to provide a super important update that can save your life. There is no doubt left that the V shots are deadly venom bioweapons to call them viral infections, including HIV. This is a must-watch video to get informed and detox from the injected venom molecules. Humans are now a target for depopulation and sterilization. Dr. Ardis also makes a connection between snake venoms and the HIV virus being homologous to mean that it's one and the same and no virus exists. Even HIV patients need to get tested for venoms and treated with anti-venom therapeutics. This is an over two-hour podcast loaded with information with supporting documents to discuss the injected venomous poisons bioweapon.

The video to this podcast cannot be posted on YT, so please go to the middle of my homepage to watch it, https://www.savedandloved.com.

