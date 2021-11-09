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"Enemy At The Gates" - Repent Now Says The Lord
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282 views • November 09, 2021
Welcome to The Master's Voice End Times Prophecy Blog: (Hear the words of the Lord).
https://the-masters-voice.com
Today's word: Prophecy of an enemy at the gates. When destruction has already crept past your defenses and is closer than you think, you need to look at what broke down the walls to let it through. God hates hard-headedness and stubborn refusal to repent. As we share the gospel and try to bring people to Jesus let us be VERY SURE that we have first labored in faith to make our salvation and election sure with Him. Repent of all sins and walk holy and blameless before the Lord. Share this information please. Read the full prophecy here:
https://the-masters-voice.com/2019/12/18/enemy-at-the-gates-december-9-2019/
HEAR THE WORDS OF THE LORD.
Follow this channel- click subscribe for updates.
PLEASE READ CAREFULLY: If you'd like to support this ministry it's appreciated. Kindly use Paypal or contact me at [email protected]. If using Paypal send gift ONLY as 'Friends & Family' not 'Goods and Services'. This is a freewill offering, I am not a seller. Thank you and God bless.
Paypal ------- [email protected]
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OR SEARCH FOR: mastersvoiceprophecyblog or The Master's Voice
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OR SEARCH FOR: The Masters Voice Blog
https://the-masters-voice.com
Today's word: Prophecy of an enemy at the gates. When destruction has already crept past your defenses and is closer than you think, you need to look at what broke down the walls to let it through. God hates hard-headedness and stubborn refusal to repent. As we share the gospel and try to bring people to Jesus let us be VERY SURE that we have first labored in faith to make our salvation and election sure with Him. Repent of all sins and walk holy and blameless before the Lord. Share this information please. Read the full prophecy here:
https://the-masters-voice.com/2019/12/18/enemy-at-the-gates-december-9-2019/
HEAR THE WORDS OF THE LORD.
Follow this channel- click subscribe for updates.
PLEASE READ CAREFULLY: If you'd like to support this ministry it's appreciated. Kindly use Paypal or contact me at [email protected]. If using Paypal send gift ONLY as 'Friends & Family' not 'Goods and Services'. This is a freewill offering, I am not a seller. Thank you and God bless.
Paypal ------- [email protected]
SUPPORT & SUBSCRIBE TO MY OTHER CHANNELS:
YOUTUBE: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCbcV-IwTyG5WjMdWN6mlFiw
YOUTUBE (Spanish channel: "La Voz del Señor"): https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCeLTWSGwNTVMdXQV6oryQXg
RUMBLE: Visit this link: https://rumble.com/c/themastersvoice
OR SEARCH FOR: mastersvoiceprophecyblog or The Master's Voice
BITCHUTE: Visit this link: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/themastersvoice
OR SEARCH FOR: The Masters Voice Blog
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