Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Horrifying Moments! Watch How Ukraine's Thermobaric Drones Blast Russian Positions
channel image
High Hopes
3152 Subscribers
Donate Subscribe Star
26 views
Published 14 hours ago

US Military News


Apr 18, 2024


Today, we dive into the latest development in the conflict between Ukraine and Russia, where Ukraine's military has unleashed a devastating thermobaric drone attack on a Russian target. This innovative and deadly use of drones marks a significant escalation in the ongoing conflict, with far-reaching implications for both sides.


For customers who want to become our memberships, you can click this link: / @usmn

For those who are already subscribers, you can still enjoy our content as usual. Thank You


Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=aMGfLbywq30

Keywords
russiawardronesus military newsukraineblasthorrifyingpositionsthermobaric

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2024 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket