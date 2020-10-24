© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Dark Outpost 10-23-2020 When Celebrities Threaten The President
Follow
1
Download MP3
Share
Report
63 views • October 24, 2020
Presidents are constantly threatened with assassination, often by agents of a foreign power, political factions, and psychotic individuals. But what happens when a celebrity threatens the commander-in-chief? Former Secret Service agent John Carman discusses threat assessments. Leave the world you think you know behind and join us at the Dark Outpost!
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.