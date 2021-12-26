FLASHACK: NBC News ~"Hillary Clinton's State Dept covered up elite pedophile rings"

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Dirty Clinton players up front & center stage to be exposed.
In reality they scrubbed this incriminating video cuz it had over 630K views & they wanted it burried from us! It's time for it to resurface given who's in the White House!