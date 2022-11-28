Tighter Lockdowns Sparked Panic Buying in Beijing

https://gnews.org/articles/535777
Summary：11/27/2022 Tighter lockdowns have sparked panic buying in Beijing as the COVID outbreak continues to heat up. The surge in COVID cases has left the streets of this capital city empty. Grocery delivery services are overwhelmed.
