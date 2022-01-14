Healing with Dr Daniels Podcast - Is Your Doctor a certified Killer? (ARCHIVED Radio Show 08.02.15)

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Dr Daniels examines the practice of certifying Doctors from the Doctor and the Management point of view. The Shocking cross-talk between Doctors and Health Care Managers could leave you in the cross-hairs. Tune in as Dr Daniels unravels the latest controversy in Doctor certification and what it means to you. Think Happens
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