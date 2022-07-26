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FLASHBACK: John-Henry Westen explains why LGBT ideology has become increasingly totalitarian
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20 views • July 26, 2022

In another blast from the past, John-Henry gave a talk at the Rome Life Forum in May 2016 on the pernicious spread of LGBT ideology throughout every corner of society, drawing attention to its totalitarian demands for conformity and its fundamental rejection of God and the natural law.

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catholic churchideologylgbtq agenda
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

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