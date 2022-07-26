FLASHBACK: John-Henry Westen explains why LGBT ideology has become increasingly totalitarian

In another blast from the past, John-Henry gave a talk at the Rome Life Forum in May 2016 on the pernicious spread of LGBT ideology throughout every corner of society, drawing attention to its totalitarian demands for conformity and its fundamental rejection of God and the natural law.

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