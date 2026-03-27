Dr.SHIVA® Power of Beaches & Oceans for Negative Ions to Boost Immunity (2020)

Dr.SHIVA ®: Power of Beaches & Oceans for Negative Ions that Boost Immunity





Dr.SHIVA Ayyadurai, MIT PhD, the Inventor of Email, Scientist, Innovator, Entrepreneur, U.S. Senate Candidate (R-MA)





Full Blog Post: https://vashiva.com/dr-shiva-live-power-of-beaches-oceans-for-negative-ions-to-boost-immunity/





Get Educated, or Be Enslaved

TruthFreedomHealth.com





To attend an online OPEN HOUSE with Dr.SHIVA this THURSDAY at 11 AM EST or 8 PM EST.





RSVP at: VASHIVA.com/ORIENTATION.





Dr.SHIVA Ayyadurai, MIT PhD, Inventor of Email, Scientist & Engineer, Candidate for US President is committed to health, education, and innovation.





Dr. SHIVA’s most recent innovation is the Truth Freedom Health® SYSTEM that is an educational, community, and technology platform that is enabling everyday people to become wiser and smarter – to think beyond Left & Right, “Pro-” and “Anti-” – by learning the SCIENCE OF SYSTEMS – to see things as they truly are to know the real problem to innovate the real solution.





To learn more about the Truth Freedom Health® System, visit https://TruthFreedomHealth.com and contribute to this global educational movement to become a Warrior-Scholar.





Find out more at https://TruthFreedomHealth.com.





Be the Light!

Dr.SHIVA®