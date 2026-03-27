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Dr.SHIVA® Power of Beaches & Oceans for Negative Ions to Boost Immunity (2020)
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Dr.SHIVA ®: Power of Beaches & Oceans for Negative Ions that Boost Immunity


Dr.SHIVA Ayyadurai, MIT PhD, the Inventor of Email, Scientist, Innovator, Entrepreneur, U.S. Senate Candidate (R-MA)


Full Blog Post: https://vashiva.com/dr-shiva-live-power-of-beaches-oceans-for-negative-ions-to-boost-immunity/


Get Educated, or Be Enslaved

TruthFreedomHealth.com


To attend an online OPEN HOUSE with Dr.SHIVA this THURSDAY at 11 AM EST or 8 PM EST.


RSVP at: VASHIVA.com/ORIENTATION.


Dr.SHIVA Ayyadurai, MIT PhD, Inventor of Email, Scientist & Engineer, Candidate for US President is committed to health, education, and innovation.


Dr. SHIVA’s most recent innovation is the Truth Freedom Health® SYSTEM that is an educational, community, and technology platform that is enabling everyday people to become wiser and smarter – to think beyond Left & Right, “Pro-” and “Anti-” – by learning the SCIENCE OF SYSTEMS – to see things as they truly are to know the real problem to innovate the real solution.


To learn more about the Truth Freedom Health® System, visit https://TruthFreedomHealth.com and contribute to this global educational movement to become a Warrior-Scholar.


Find out more at https://TruthFreedomHealth.com.


Be the Light!

Dr.SHIVA®

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healthfreedomtruthsenateoceansnegative ionsboost immunitydr shivapower of beaches
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

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