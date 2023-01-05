BREAKING: Shocking Corruption in OHIO House Speaker Vote 1/4/23

In a shocking and devastating blow to democracy in Ohio's 135 General Assembly, 22 Republicans joined with 32 Democrats to give the powerful Ohio gavel to their pick for speaker, Republican "moderate," Jason Stephens. The Ohio House had voted last fall to elect Conservative Derek Merrin who was very strong on pro-life issues, right to work, and promised to push forward the back bill giving parents in Ohio the choice on where to send their children to school. Ohio has a history of corruption in recent years so while this comes as a surprise, it's more par for the course as we await the trial of former Ohio Speaker Larry Householder who was arrested on a 60 million dollar corruption charge.

