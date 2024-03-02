The UN Security Forbids Ben Bergquam & Oscar Blue to Film in Panama

Ben Bergquam - Real America’s Voice (RAV-TV) News





The United Nations sent their security to try to intimidate us at our hotel in Panama City today so we decided to expose the hell out of them!





I don’t usually post videos this long, but this one was necessary. Please share and help expose them! #DefundTheUN and prosecute everyone behind this illegal alien insurgency! #FortClayton #CloseTheBorder #BidenDidThis





