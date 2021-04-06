© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Amtrak Releases New Map After Biden's Infrastructure Speech - The Responses are Absolutely Brutal
Follow
2
Share
Report
240 views • April 06, 2021
Courtney O’Brien from Townhall reports, In Pittsburgh on Wednesday, Joe Biden unveiled his new $2.5 trillion "infrastructure" plan which has little to do with physical infrastructure at all. Most of the money is reportedly saved to fight climate change and social justice projects.
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.