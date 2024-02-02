Ep. 72: The Case Against Ozempic

“If a fish tank is dirty, you clean the tank. You don't drug the fish.”
Calley Means makes the case against Ozempic.
* Government $ to soda companies
* Taking advantage of Americans
* Stomach paralysis
* Ozempic for life
* SSRIs for teens
* The root of almost everything: diabetes
* How pharma subverts the news business
Tucker Carlson Network On X | 2 February 2024
https://tuckercarlson.com/the-case-against-ozempic/
https://twitter.com/TuckerCarlson/status/1753551818523541526
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.