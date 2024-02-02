Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Ep. 72: The Case Against Ozempic
channel image
Son of the Republic
637 Subscribers
315 views
Published 16 hours ago

“If a fish tank is dirty, you clean the tank. You don't drug the fish.”

Calley Means makes the case against Ozempic.

* Government $ to soda companies

* Taking advantage of Americans

* Stomach paralysis

* Ozempic for life

* SSRIs for teens

* The root of almost everything: diabetes

* How pharma subverts the news business


Tucker Carlson Network On X | 2 February 2024

https://tuckercarlson.com/the-case-against-ozempic/

https://twitter.com/TuckerCarlson/status/1753551818523541526

Keywords
fake newsbig pharmadiabetestucker carlsonsubversionssribig mediacalley meanscorrupt newsozempicstomach paralysistcn on x

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2024 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket