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VACCINATED BLOOD WORTHLESS FOR BLOOD PLASMA! COMPLETELY INEXPLICABLE BEHAVIOR IF IT WERE A NORMAL V.
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337 views • May 23, 2021
Video taken from Unzensiert. - A completely inexplicable behavior if it were a 'normal vaccine'. The blood of vaccinated people is not only not suitable for the treatment of Covid-19 patients. It's actually harmful, according to the Red Cross.
"....The Red Cross says no one who has received a Covid-19 vaccination can donate blood plasma to help other Covid-19 patients in hospitals. That plasma is made from the antibodies of people who have survived the virus. But those antibodies are wiped out by the vaccine, making the plasma useless and harmful to Covid-19 patients."
"....The Red Cross says no one who has received a Covid-19 vaccination can donate blood plasma to help other Covid-19 patients in hospitals. That plasma is made from the antibodies of people who have survived the virus. But those antibodies are wiped out by the vaccine, making the plasma useless and harmful to Covid-19 patients."
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