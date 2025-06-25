BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
The Forbidden Science of Field Theory & Folded Light – Jet Blake Exposes the Hidden Aether
Crrow777 Radio
Crrow777 Radio
25 views • 16 hours ago

What if everything you've been taught about reality — atoms, particles, and even space itself — was designed to limit your perception? In this powerful conversation, Jet Blake (aka Weston Warren) returns to expose the suppressed science of field theory and the role of folded light in shaping our material world.


This is not theoretical physics — it's the blueprint of reality before it was buried. We trace the replacement of divine, conscious energy with atomic materialism, and reveal how the aether, electromagnetic frequency, and water memory play a direct role in your DNA, your health, and your spiritual sovereignty.


Topics covered

• The real purpose of atomic theory and the particle zoo

• Field theory as a conscious, divine model of creation

• How folded light creates hydrogen and matter

• Water as a programmable liquid crystal

• Aether, counterspace, and the Divine Spark

• Spiritual warfare, DNA patents & the blockchain

• Why modern buildings, water systems, and technology are designed to suppress human potential


This is science that threatens the control grid. And this is the hour to remember who you truly are.


🔗 Full archives, bonus content & support: https://www.crrow777radio.com

🌟 Free-Episode Library (no login, hosted on our own private servers to preserve free speech): https://www.crrow777radio.com/free


Thank you for supporting independent research. We would like to wish everyone a happy, healthy, and higher-minded new era.

Keywords
consciousnessspiritual warfareelectromagnetic fieldssacred geometryvibrational medicinewalter russelldna controlmind-body connectionspiritual energyfield theoryfolded lightaether sciencecounterspaceatomic deception
