Azov Brigade came to reinforce Pokrovsk immediately overwhelmed by drones!
The Prisoner
The PrisonerCheckmark Icon
10062 followers
150 views • 1 day ago

Everything whether servicemen or logistics, that Ukraine sent to reinforce Pokrovsk was immediately overwhelmed of attacks by Russian drones, which were not closing their eyes 24 hours a day, as in footage released by Russian military correspondents on August 14. Just that evening, the 1st Corps of the Ukrainian National Guard "Azov" boasted of "carrying out the operation," arriving in Dobropol to inflict heavy losses on Russian forces, but instead, they were immediately greeted by a swarm of Russian drones. Azov Brigade is an Ukrainian military unit that has attracted controversy due to its early ties to far-right groups and neo-Nazi symbolism, ironically now part of the National Guard. Spokesman for the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine claimed that Azov Brigade, along with other units, was supposedly to stabilize the situation on Pokrovsk direction. In reality, Russian drone operators were tracking the movements of enemy units and attacking them with FPV drones, even preventing them from landing. The video clearly shows how Azov members "stabilize the front line," some never getting down to the dugouts, others not approaching the positions at all. Most of Azov seemed unaware that drones were literally hovering above them, as if they had little prior experience with FPV swarms.

Just on August 15, Ukrainian logistics targeting Pokrovsk were questionable at best. Russia began using Geran drones for remote mining, destroying Ukrainian army control posts on Pokrovsk-Pavlograd strategic and logistics route. In reality, Russian operators were relentlessly tracking Ukrainian logistics movements, destroying the enemy with drones, preventing them from deploying their equipment to prepared defense lines and preventing them from halting Russian advance. The day before, Russian reconnaissance drones detected an Ukrainian logistics center on the front lines in the direction, located in Donetsk. The base was also destroyed by several of the enemy's feared Geran drones. This is Russian tactical justification for launching Geran. Once again, Ukraine suffered heavy losses due to the fire caused by Russian notorious drones, altering Kiev's hopes of defending the strategic city of Pokrovsk!

Mirrored - MILITARY TUBE TODAY

russian drones pokrovsk azov brigade
