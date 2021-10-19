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Mike Adams - Dr Bryan Ardis - InfoWars - Over 6000 Deaths in Texas
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51 views • October 19, 2021
Over 6000 Deaths in Texas alone within 28 days of taking the Jab!
Over 1700 suffering paralysis.
Over 2700 suffering heart problems.
share this... Make a Difference!!
Over 1700 suffering paralysis.
Over 2700 suffering heart problems.
share this... Make a Difference!!
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