X22 REPORT Ep. 2925b - Trump: Tomorrow Will Be One Of The Most Important Days In History, Sleepers Exposed

X22 REPORT Political/GeoPolitical News Ep. 2925b - Nov. 14, 2022

Trump - Tomorrow Will Be One Of The Most Important Days In History, Sleepers Exposed

The [DS] fell right into the trap of all traps, they went ahead and cheated in the 2022 midterm elections, now the people see the truth, they see the fraud, it is now being exposed. Trump has exposed the sleepers before the next phase of the plan. This is not about another 4 year election, we are at war (information war) and Trump is a war time president. Trump is exposing the system to the people a little bit at a time so the people can understand how bad it really is. Trump is ready to make an announcement that will be one of the most important days in history.

All source links to the report can be found on the www.x22report.com site.

