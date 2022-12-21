President Trump reacts to Twitter Files: Musk is a 'Hero'

In his first interview since the release of The Twitter Files, 45th President Donald Trump spoke with OAN's Chief White House Correspondent Chanel Rion. Here's part of that discussion as well as Trump's reaction to Elon Musk's Twitter Files release.

“Elon musk did a big service when he released all this stuff because our county is corrupt. Our elections are corrupt. We have a very sad and sick country…





I’d say he’s a hero. I think that it’s a big part of his legacy. I think it’s more important than other things he’s done, and it’s very important. He’s showing our country was off the rails and still is, and we’ll see whether this helps fix it.”



