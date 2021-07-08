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Yuri Bezmenov, volt újságíró és KGB ügynök: Hogyan kell egy országot agymosottá tenni. / Yuri Bezmenov, former journalist and KGB agent: How to brainwash a country.
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5 views • July 08, 2021
Yuri Bezmenov, volt újságíró és KGB ügynök arról, milyen módszerekkel lehet egyetlen generációnyi idő alatt átformálni egy nemzetet ahhoz, hogy elfogadjon egy számára teljesen idegen, sőt veszélyes rendszert.
Azaz, hogyan dolgoznak az agymosás nagymesterei. Régi videó, de mindig aktuális.
Yuri Bezmenov, former journalist and KGB agent, on how a nation can be transformed in a single generation to accept a system that is completely alien, even dangerous, to it. In other words, how the masters of brainwashing work. Old video, but always relevant.
Azaz, hogyan dolgoznak az agymosás nagymesterei. Régi videó, de mindig aktuális.
Yuri Bezmenov, former journalist and KGB agent, on how a nation can be transformed in a single generation to accept a system that is completely alien, even dangerous, to it. In other words, how the masters of brainwashing work. Old video, but always relevant.
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