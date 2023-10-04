Create New Account
From DEATH to LIFE - From DARKNESS to LIGHT- Condemned to Exonerated. The LIGHT OVERCAME DARKNESS !
It's Time To Wake UP
"Join me in a personasl journey to the Disclosure of the TRUTH.. The Darkness Cannot hide from the light and the World is about to be JUDGED..Is the VATICAN A SNAKE WEARING a CROWN ?? Yes or No ???? If it is then you Know the testimony is TRUE and The ENEMY of the LORD God is full of Wrath..the Record Speaks for itself because the message is from the WORD and Is Sustained By The WORD ... Repent the Kingdom of Heaven is at Hand...Time of the Serpents judgement is at hand.." (From Jonathan's original description)


PS, a note from me: (the channel owner, not Jonathan. I just share his videos on my channel) Links are blocked on my channel, so please copy and paste the links and remove the space when pasting. (the spaces are after the https:"//", or right before ".com" on the description link above, so you can copy the links without Youtube blocking it.)

************************* *************************

Jonathan's videos can be found on these venues:


Odysee: https:// odysee.com/@thejonathankleck:b

Odysee: https:// odysee.com/@zackwintz4414:a

Odysee: https:// odysee.com/@CoryBarbee:8

Brighteon: https:// www.brighteon.com/channels/thejonathankleck

BitChute: https:// www.bitchute.com/channel/LFx0p7JkTS4D/

Internet Archive: tinyurl .com/4rfrt8wa

KleckFiles: http:// www.kleckfiles.com

*************************

To view or download all of Jonathan's video and images see the links below:

KleckFiles: http:// www.kleckfiles.com

Jonathan Kleck's video archives: https:// tinyurl.com/2d8d2j8n

Jonathan Kleck's Show Notes gallery: https:// www.show-notes.net/thisistheend

truthend of the worldjonathan kleck

