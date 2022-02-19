Dr. Paul Alexander: The Mandates Are Moot; The Jab Has Failed.

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(Feb 19, 2022) Dr. Alexander also says he has been put on a list and threatened with arrest in Canada. The good news is that a lot of lawyers have also contacted him because they want to take the corrupt Canadian government and health officials to court.
Steve Bannon's War Room: https://rumble.com/vvc415-paul-alexander-phd-the-mandates-are-moot-the-vaccine-has-failed..html