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Putin's Mission Harmful To Globalists: U.S. Deep State Running From Criminal Exposure In Ukraine
The Missing Link
The Missing Link
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394 views • March 16, 2022
Media elites and corrupt government figures are inching the U.S. closer to a nuclear war with Russia, dangerously sensationalizing the scenario. Edward Szall joined the Stew Peters Show Tuesday to discuss the details of oil crisis, relations with Saudi Arabia, and the active collapse of the U.S. Szall affirmed that Christianity is being threatened, as the Deep State meddles with the stability and foundational principles of America.

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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

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