BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Irrefutable Admission of Proof Our Government Lies to Us About Israeli War Crimes & Genocide in Gaza (and as you likely already know, much more too)
Deception By Omission
Deception By Omission
81 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
42 views • 1 day ago

Clips of Matt Miller Biden Media Official on Gaza responding to a direct question about war crimes and genocide in Gaza which he did not respond to. Followed by a recent interview with Sky News whereby he openly admits he saw the same evidence as the rest of us, but because he was representing the government did not acknowledge it as the crimes of war against civilians,

Miller's excuse was that he was representing the government's official policy and since they were denying it, he had to deny it. As pointed out during this piece, this is a direct violation of Nuremberg Principle IV (4.) which states that this is not a valid excuse because the Nazi's in Germany were using the same excuse to absolve them of any wrong doing for their complicity with the Hitler regime.

It doesn't get any plainer than this, our government deliberately lies to us with few exceptions. Watch and see for yourself.

Subscribe to this channel for more updates.


Keywords
israelgazapolitics and current eventsus government corruptionisraeli government propagandaisraeli government cover-upus government propagandaus government cover upus government lies
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy