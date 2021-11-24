Saved from Witchcraft by Jesus - Patricia da Silva Costa Salvation Testimony

Patricia was involved in witchcraft and occult through the religion of Santería which is very prevalent in Brazil. She explains how they sacrifice animals and drink their blood to allow evil spirits to enter into them.



Patricia got out of this occult, and then got kicked out of the catholic church for asking questions vis a vis the bible, she then became a believer in Jesus through going to a church that her brother attended - she also has received the baptism of the Holy Spirit and speaks in tongues and also has the gift of interpretation of tongues.



She has also been completely healed from stage four endometriosis which was so serious that when the surgeon opened her up he was very shocked, but she was fully healed by Jesus.