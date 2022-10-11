These Are Political Raids

Look At Who The Feds Consider Dangerous

* [Bidan]’s DOJ is trying to intimidate pro-lifers.

* Compare and contrast the punishments.

* Dems: lock up those political opponents.

* The FBI raids [Bidan]’s political opponents.





Redpills:

* There are people in this country who molest children. True fact. You are hearing now that they are ‘minor-attracted persons’.

* You have people on television trying to minimize the gravity of child molestation. Why is that? Because they’re probably Biden voters.

* Meanwhile, those people (in the mug shots on the screen) are the ‘terrorists’. Keep in mind that Biden voters, who’ve actually killed people, are facing less jail time than these Christian protesters.

* What’s going on here? Joe Biden and Kamala Harris announced their new policy: pro-lifers, because they disagree with Biden and upset the base, are now terrorists.

* The people who claim to hate mass incarceration, it turns out, are strongly for the mass incarceration of anyone who disagrees with them — and they’re doing it.

* This is not unintentional. This is intentional. It’s right in our face, and it’s completely unacceptable.

* This is going too far and it’s getting scary.





Take Notes:

https://www.foxnews.com/opinion/tucker-carlson-2022-whether-youre-considered-dangerous-not-depends-voted-for





The full version of this segment is linked below.





Tucker Carlson Tonight | 10 October 2022

https://www.foxnews.com/video/6313576790112

