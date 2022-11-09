The Myth Of Hate Speech and The Canadian Experience

Hate exists as a personal response to a trigger. But hate as a useful category of speech is intrinsically divisive and unjust. There is no logical basis to call someone racists, or xenophobic as these are emotionally laden, not objective terms. It is acceptable to hate Russians because of the Ukrainian war. Nor can there be any legal requirement to like, love or embrace another culture or race let alone a member of that race. Why was it not racist to hate Japanese and Germans in the war and then racist to hate Nazis, as a group, after the war. Except that this hate is considered justified. The law has arbitrarily decided one side of the political debate is the good side and the other side is the evil side and people are demonized relentlessly and without legal recourse as were many other hated groups throughout the centuries, because of the politics of hate. Hate soon turns into genocide when the state and the judiciary back it and condone it and attach it exclusively to one group of political rivals.

