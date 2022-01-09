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FRIGHTENING: Massive Rock Formation Collapses On Boaters In Brazil, Killing At Least 7, Injuring 9
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3150 views • January 09, 2022
From VIDMAX
CAPITOLIO, Brazil — At least seven people died and nine were seriously injured when a wall of rock collapsed onto pleasure boats below a waterfall in southeastern Brazil on Saturday, first responders confirmed.
CAPITOLIO, Brazil — At least seven people died and nine were seriously injured when a wall of rock collapsed onto pleasure boats below a waterfall in southeastern Brazil on Saturday, first responders confirmed.
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