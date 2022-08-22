Former CIA head says GOP is most DANGEROUS force in WORLD

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Glenn Beck
Aug 21, 2022 The New York Times recently published an op-ed that framed Republicans as a threat to the nation. But then a former director of the CIA, Michael Hayden, took it another step forward: In a tweet, Hayden said he hasn’t witnessed a political force more ‘dangerous’ than the GOP. Um, WHAT!? In this clip, Glenn explains why his words are BEYOND outrageous and are terrifying, too: ‘We're on a staircase, and every step you take is going down deeper and deeper and deeper.’
Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=_LqCoy8ns-Q