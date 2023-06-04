Create New Account
Swirling Clouds Severe Thunderstorm Winds Tornado Sirens. 6-3-23. Microburst. Turquoise blue -- OKLAHOMA
Alex Hammer
Published 15 hours ago |

It was a Sabbath Bible Study out of state in Independence Kansas 1 hour north of that Town of Bartlesville Oklahoma everything skips that i also cursed before God. I'm fixing to move out of Bartlesville. Thunderstorms developed and Swirling rotating clouds overheard then Turquoise Blue colors in the clouds. Heavy blinding rain & high winds. Everyone everywhere doing yard work like crazy as storm rolls in. later after i left to drive an hour home i saw some significant tree damage like1/4mile from where i was filming. Heard faint tornado sirens latter part of the video. I Cursed Bartlesville Oklahoma all through the video of how i cursed before God how everything skips Bartlesville and am going to start packing to move out of Bartlesville which is an Hour south of this location in Kansas driving.


