BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Releasing Expectations, Traditions, and Opinions After Our Kids Leave Home - Jill Savage
Counter Culture Mom
Counter Culture MomCheckmark Icon
405 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
Support This Channel

This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.

Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.

Shop NowLearn More
8 views • 2 months ago

When a lifetime of raising children ends and the season of empty nesting begins, there are things to hold onto and things to let go of. Jill Savage is a prolific author and marriage coach, and she encourages parents to let go of three major things when their kids leave the home: expectations, traditions, and opinions. She explains in detail why each of these elements needs to be surrendered to the Lord, and how parents can navigate the drastic changes in life as their children begin to find their independence and start their own families. We will all have regrets as parents, but don’t let that deter you from building a flourishing life as you learn to build a different type of relationship with your new adult children!



TAKEAWAYS


We all struggle with guilt, but God can redeem the broken pieces


Regret means you can see something you didn’t see before


Allow your adult children the freedom and space to make decisions in their own lives and offer support if they ask for it


The Bible says that for everything there is a season: a time to let go, and a time to hold on



🛠 TOOLS AND RESOURCES FROM EPISODE

Tuttle Twins (get 40% off with code TINA): https://bit.ly/TUTTLETWINSCCM

Empty Nest Full Life Retreat video: https://bit.ly/4hlbKZx

Empty Nest Full Life Retreat: https://bit.ly/4hE0184

Empty Nest Full Life book: https://amzn.to/3Qccbtc


🔗 CONNECT WITH JAM SAVAGE MINISTRIES

Website: https://jillsavage.org/

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/jillsavage.author

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/in/jillsavageauthor/

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/jillsavage.author/

TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@jillsavageauthor

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/user/jillannsavage/videos

Podcast: https://jillsavage.org/podcast/


📢 THIS EPISODE SPONSORED BY

My Father’s World: mfwbooks.com/4tina

Capstone Legacy Foundation: https://capstonelegacy.org/

TruPlay (get 30% off with code Tina30): https://truplay.games/CounterCultureMom

Trail Life: https://blog.traillifeusa.com/lbbb-tina


🔗 CONNECT WITH COUNTER CULTURE MOM

https://linktr.ee/CounterCultureMom


📺 WATCH OUR PREVIOUS SHOWS

https://bit.ly/FPMCCMshow


📲 GET OUR APP & FREE PARENT MEDIA GUIDE

http://bit.ly/landingpageCCM


💵 SUPPORT THE MISSION

2023 Recap & 2024 Goals: https://bit.ly/CCM23ImpactReport

Make a Tax-Deductible Donation: https://counterculturemom.com/partner/

Keywords
childrenjesuskidschangestraditionstina griffinjill savagecounter culture mom showmarriage coachempty nester
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy