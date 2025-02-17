Releasing Expectations, Traditions, and Opinions After Our Kids Leave Home - Jill Savage

When a lifetime of raising children ends and the season of empty nesting begins, there are things to hold onto and things to let go of. Jill Savage is a prolific author and marriage coach, and she encourages parents to let go of three major things when their kids leave the home: expectations, traditions, and opinions. She explains in detail why each of these elements needs to be surrendered to the Lord, and how parents can navigate the drastic changes in life as their children begin to find their independence and start their own families. We will all have regrets as parents, but don’t let that deter you from building a flourishing life as you learn to build a different type of relationship with your new adult children!









TAKEAWAYS





We all struggle with guilt, but God can redeem the broken pieces





Regret means you can see something you didn’t see before





Allow your adult children the freedom and space to make decisions in their own lives and offer support if they ask for it





The Bible says that for everything there is a season: a time to let go, and a time to hold on









