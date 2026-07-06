BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrightAnswers.AIBrightNews.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Belt of Truth
SJWellFire: Final Days Report
SJWellFire: Final Days Report
433 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
15 views • Today

Support us to save souls via the news: https://sjwellfire.com/support/

or [email protected] paypal

Connect:  Join our alerts: https://sjwellfire.com/

"The Belt of Truth: Building a House That Lasts"

In this teaching, Brother Larry walks through Ephesians 4 verse by verse, framing it as part of an ongoing series on spiritual warfare and drawing near to Christ. The core theme is truthfulness — described as the "belt" that holds the rest of the spiritual armor together, referencing Ephesians 6.

Key points covered:

·         Humility first — walking worthy of one's calling requires lowliness and meekness before unity with other believers is possible.

·         One body, one faith — the passage's repeated emphasis on "one" (one Lord, one baptism, one God) is tied to the unity believers are called to protect against division, which the speaker frames as a tactic Satan uses to discredit the church.

·         Spiritual gifts and church leadership — apostles, prophets, evangelists, pastors, and teachers are described as God-given for maturing believers, with a strong call to be active in a local church rather than isolated ("consuming Christianity" through media alone).

·         Growing up spiritually — moving from spiritual immaturity ("children tossed by every wind of doctrine") toward maturity through "speaking the truth in love."

·         Putting off the old self — putting away lying, dealing with anger righteously, and not giving Satan an opening.

·         Building your house — closing with 1 Corinthians 3 and Psalm 127, contrasting building a spiritual life on "wood, hay, stubble" (selfish motives) versus "gold, silver, precious stones" (prayer, worship, witnessing, the fruits of the Spirit).

The message ends with a personal challenge to be honest with God, get connected to a church, and let spiritual growth show up in tangible good works — closing with a call to prayer.

Hashtags:
#Ephesians4 #BeltOfTruth #ChristianSermon #BibleTeaching #SpiritualWarfare #ChurchUnity #BuildingYourHouse #FaithInAction #BiblicalTruth #ChristianLiving

Keywords
holy spiritfaithspiritual warfaretransformationchristian livingvigilancematuritylarrywatchfulnessdiscernsjwellfirealertnesspastor larryresisting temptationworldly desiresbrother lment
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos

No related videos yet.

Recent News
Study: Declining Physical Activity in Older Adults May Signal Cognitive Changes

Study: Declining Physical Activity in Older Adults May Signal Cognitive Changes

Douglas Harrington
Doug Casey Predicts Trump Will Not Complete Second Term

Doug Casey Predicts Trump Will Not Complete Second Term

Garrison Vance
Report: Secret Service Knew Gunman Was Armed and in Place Two Minutes Before Trump Shooting

Report: Secret Service Knew Gunman Was Armed and in Place Two Minutes Before Trump Shooting

Garrison Vance
The Coming Famine: On how globalists weaponize food and fuel

The Coming Famine: On how globalists weaponize food and fuel

Ramon Tomey
Dozens of Foreign Delegations Arrive in Tehran for Funeral of Iran&#8217;s Late Supreme Leader

Dozens of Foreign Delegations Arrive in Tehran for Funeral of Iran’s Late Supreme Leader

Garrison Vance
Remote Workers Advised to Protect Mental Health Through Routine Habits

Remote Workers Advised to Protect Mental Health Through Routine Habits

Morgan S. Verity
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon NewsBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrightNews.AIBrightAnswers.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Keyboard Shortcuts
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy