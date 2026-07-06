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"The Belt of Truth: Building a House That Lasts"

In this teaching, Brother Larry walks through Ephesians 4 verse by verse, framing it as part of an ongoing series on spiritual warfare and drawing near to Christ. The core theme is truthfulness — described as the "belt" that holds the rest of the spiritual armor together, referencing Ephesians 6.

Key points covered:

· Humility first — walking worthy of one's calling requires lowliness and meekness before unity with other believers is possible.

· One body, one faith — the passage's repeated emphasis on "one" (one Lord, one baptism, one God) is tied to the unity believers are called to protect against division, which the speaker frames as a tactic Satan uses to discredit the church.

· Spiritual gifts and church leadership — apostles, prophets, evangelists, pastors, and teachers are described as God-given for maturing believers, with a strong call to be active in a local church rather than isolated ("consuming Christianity" through media alone).

· Growing up spiritually — moving from spiritual immaturity ("children tossed by every wind of doctrine") toward maturity through "speaking the truth in love."

· Putting off the old self — putting away lying, dealing with anger righteously, and not giving Satan an opening.

· Building your house — closing with 1 Corinthians 3 and Psalm 127, contrasting building a spiritual life on "wood, hay, stubble" (selfish motives) versus "gold, silver, precious stones" (prayer, worship, witnessing, the fruits of the Spirit).

The message ends with a personal challenge to be honest with God, get connected to a church, and let spiritual growth show up in tangible good works — closing with a call to prayer.

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