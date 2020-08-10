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How to correctly ingest chlorine dioxide for COVID 19 and general health. Where to buy it?
The Hidden Truth
The Hidden Truth
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5492 views • August 10, 2020
This Guy was banned from Youtube after posting this video which he put up knowing he would get banned! He did this unselfish act for the benefit of the few people who needed to take control of thier own health and cur infections as well as restore thier health. I have used this now for almost 4 years and can testify how incredible this is for all the things he discusses. For a detailed look at how and why this works take a look at this video. https://www.brighteon.com/2dbf9ea2-0562-433e-9220-edabf7e294f1
For details on where to buy the correct product go here for the USA
https://www.mms-supplement.com/buy-mms
GO HERE FOR EUROPE https://www.activatedmineralsolution.com/shop/full-set-ams-jim-humbles-mms/
FOR THE UK GO HERE IN THE UK it is strictly clamped down IN THE uk and you need to phone… Ellen at PH Health. Call or text the PH team on 07547 157 681
Not sure about other areas, so do the searches but avoid amazon and ebay products as they may not be genuine and could be pre made and have lost the potency.
Keywords
healthcancerjim humblemmsdiabetesmark grenonchlorine dioxideautismcurediseasecdscovid 19andreas kalcker
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

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