iHome Ultra Compact FM Stereo Transmitter

I purchase a few of these transmitters and decided to take a look at the inside, and analyze the signal. At first testing the transmit range was limited to just the inside of house, 80 feet was at best the maximum. After discovering the the short audio wire being used as the antenna, I decided to use a 1/4 wave length of audio cable to increase radiating efficiency. This change gives 200 feet plus range and excellent audio fidelity. This transmitter does have pre-emphasis.
