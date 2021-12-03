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Covid Concentration Camps in Canada
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103 views • December 03, 2021
When all the weak-minded TV Watchers have been injected with the "Covid" drug, those who are paying attention (i.e. normal people) will absolutely refuse any forced injections. The psychopathic billionaires behind the forced injections will move to plan B: round up the normal people, drag them against their will to prison camps, then inject them or make them disappear. Look at Australia. Look at the other countries without a 2nd Amendment. Look at Canada. Oh, and it's all for your "health."
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