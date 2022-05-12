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ULTIMATE Covid Flip Flop Compilation
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46 views • May 12, 2022
“I’m Just Asking, How Much Wrong Do You Get to Be While Still Holding the Default Setting for People Who Represent ‘The Science.’” - Bill Maher
Intro 0:00
Vaccines: 0:08
Natural Immunity 3:55
Masks 4:24
Asymptomatic Transmission 6:46
Covid Testing 8:04
Funding the Wuhan Lab 8:37
Virus Origin 9:03
Gain of Function Research 9:36
Aerosol Transmission 10:27
The Future 11:03
Intro 0:00
Vaccines: 0:08
Natural Immunity 3:55
Masks 4:24
Asymptomatic Transmission 6:46
Covid Testing 8:04
Funding the Wuhan Lab 8:37
Virus Origin 9:03
Gain of Function Research 9:36
Aerosol Transmission 10:27
The Future 11:03
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