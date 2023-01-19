https://gettr.com/post/p25jcrk317a

1/18/2023 Miles Guo: Why did Xi decide not to attack Taiwan for now? In addition to the large-scale exodus of foreign capital, the imminent collapse of the domestic economy, all sorts of internal instability, and his own health issues, the most important factor is that Xi realized that he had made the wrong choice in selecting members of the new Central Military Commission. Even Zhang Youxia, who is Xi’s most trusted confidant, has advised Xi that it is not the right time to invade Taiwan!

1/18/2023 文贵直播：习为啥又不想打台湾了？除了外资大量撤离、国内经济即将崩塌、各种内部不稳定因素和自己身体随时嗝屁外，最重要的是习发现新的军委班子选错了人，连他最信任的张又侠都劝他现在不宜打台湾！

