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AI & The End Of The World
Leave the Matrix
Leave the Matrix
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43 views • May 07, 2021
A 2020 documentary called 'We Need To Talk About AI' offers a sobering glimpse at where the world is headed in terms of frightening new technologies and artificial intelligence. The experts themselves are quite clear about the fact that these advancements in technology could mark the end of the human race... but they see nothing wrong with that. In fact, some of them are hoping for this eventuality. Christians want to know if this is something to be concerned about. What role does AI play in Bible prophecy? Watch this video to learn more.
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technologyprophecyaiartificial intelligencebible prophecylast daysapocalypsedoomsdayendtimesend of world
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

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