The Silver Market Was Targeted — And It’s Not Over | Bill Holter
Sarah Westall
Sarah WestallCheckmark Icon
609 views • 2 days ago

Financial analyst and economic expert Bill Holter returns to the program to address what he describes as the targeted suppression of the gold and silver markets.

Holter breaks down the recent major price readjustment, including the rapid dumping of large volumes of metal and how certain individuals and entities in China have reportedly been implicated and subsequently locked out of trading. We also discuss the accelerating loss of confidence in government debt worldwide, and why Holter believes we are now in a global monetary reset.

-

With volatility intensifying and systemic risks becoming harder to ignore, Holter explains why preparation is critical and reiterates practical steps to protect assets as long-standing financial assumptions continue to break down.

-

Recent News
The Silver Squeeze Sabotage: How Manipulated Circuit Breakers Crushed Last Friday&#8217;s Price Rally

The Silver Squeeze Sabotage: How Manipulated Circuit Breakers Crushed Last Friday’s Price Rally

Sterling Ashworth
Amazon&#8217;s $200 Billion Spending Shock Reveals Big Tech&#8217;s Centralization Crisis

Amazon’s $200 Billion Spending Shock Reveals Big Tech’s Centralization Crisis

Sterling Ashworth
The Great Reveal: Exposing the globalist deception and reclaiming human sovereignty

The Great Reveal: Exposing the globalist deception and reclaiming human sovereignty

Belle Carter
Migrant Medicare Fraud: A Billion-Dollar Scheme Exposing Systemic Vulnerability

Migrant Medicare Fraud: A Billion-Dollar Scheme Exposing Systemic Vulnerability

Morgan S. Verity
Echoes of Empire: The hidden war for your money, freedom and future

Echoes of Empire: The hidden war for your money, freedom and future

Kevin Hughes
The Great Cratering of 2026: Why Counterparty Risk Will Devour Paper Assets as the COMEX Silver Default Unfolds

The Great Cratering of 2026: Why Counterparty Risk Will Devour Paper Assets as the COMEX Silver Default Unfolds

Mike Adams
