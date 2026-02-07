The Silver Market Was Targeted — And It’s Not Over | Bill Holter

See exclusives at https://SarahWestall.Substack.com

Financial analyst and economic expert Bill Holter returns to the program to address what he describes as the targeted suppression of the gold and silver markets.

Holter breaks down the recent major price readjustment, including the rapid dumping of large volumes of metal and how certain individuals and entities in China have reportedly been implicated and subsequently locked out of trading. We also discuss the accelerating loss of confidence in government debt worldwide, and why Holter believes we are now in a global monetary reset.

With volatility intensifying and systemic risks becoming harder to ignore, Holter explains why preparation is critical and reiterates practical steps to protect assets as long-standing financial assumptions continue to break down.

Disclaimer: "As a journalist, I report what significant newsmakers are claiming. I do not have the resources or time to fully investigate all claims. Stories and people interviewed are selected based on relevance, listener requests, and by suggestions of those I highly respect. It is the responsibility of each viewer to evaluate the facts presented and then research each story further