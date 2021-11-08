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THE BRANDONS VISIT THE CARTERS Re- Upload Censored Biden Video
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222 views • November 08, 2021
Re Upload video from my banned channel on Youtube. Originally released May 6, 2021
The Brandon's visit The Carter's. For Entertainment purposes only. Feel free to mirror or use in your videos. Just give @ ChicGreekGeek the credit.
The Brandon's visit The Carter's. For Entertainment purposes only. Feel free to mirror or use in your videos. Just give @ ChicGreekGeek the credit.
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