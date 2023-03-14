RUSSIAN FIGHTERS CAUSE DOWNING OF USA DRONE*MARCH 22-BEWARE OF 322*GEORGIA GUIDESTONES-SKULL & BONES

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
PLEASE SUBSCRIBE TO OUR NEWEST CHANNEL HEEARTS OMMM!
https://www.youtube.com/@heeartsommm1934
For truly uplifting energies & frequencies in these times!
To Set Up An Appointment for Energy Work (A Combination Of Reiki, Qigong, & Pranic Healing & others)-Vedic Astrological Charts-Spritual Coaching-Negative Entity Clearing-Connecting To Spirit Guides-Guardian Angels-Loved Ones That Passed On-Tarot Readings-Wellness Coaching (Diet, Nutrition, Meditation, Mantras, Qigong) Please Email Us At [email protected]
Check Out Our Reviews & Website
https://www.evolutionaryenergyarts.com/
Build Your Health With High Quality Supplements & Help Support EEARTS With Medicinal Foods!
https://mfoods.shop/eea
We Operate On A Donation Basis Through Ko-fi
https://ko-fi.com/A1804H1T
Please Subscribe to our Channels
EEARTS
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCF6kkR2Q__EiCyNW0VFu_kg
Evolutionary Energy Arts
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCd1BwLPKKXBgReBnimOX6JA/
Rumble
https://rumble.com/user/EEARTS
Brighteon
https://www.brighteon.com/channels/eearts
Bitchute
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/G0fICtrwpdKp/
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/L98QhpY6aNjt/
For As Little As $1 Become A Patreon & Support The EEA Family! https://www.patreon.com/evolutionaryenergyarts
Buy the channel a coffee 😊 https://ko-fi.com/A1804H1T
indigoandether
Hand-made items infused with Reiki energy!
https://www.etsy.com/shop/indigoandether/?etsrc=sdt
Thank you so much for your support!
https://www.dictionary.com/e/ides-of-march/
https://www.biblegateway.com/passage/?search=Genesis%203%3A22&version=NIV
https://www.biblegateway.com/passage/?search=Genesis%203%3A22&version=NIV
https://twitter.com/WarMonitors/status/1635686361977036801
https://insiderpaper.com/incident-involving-reaper-drone-over-black-sea-western-military-sources/
https://twitter.com/laraseligman/status/1635684832297594889
https://twitter.com/sentdefender/status/1635688752902467585
https://twitter.com/Faytuks/status/1635686087904440328
https://twitter.com/CaptCoronado/status/1635682049494220800
https://twitter.com/IntelDoge/status/1635686947275386888
https://twitter.com/JakubStrumillo/status/1635687514471006208
https://twitter.com/Faytuks/status/1635687722143690754/photo/1
https://twitter.com/IntelDoge/status/1635688131457429536
https://twitter.com/ryankakiuchan/status/1635687930713997312
https://twitter.com/Faytuks/status/1635690276063784988
https://twitter.com/Faytuks/status/1635696837205032993
https://twitter.com/disclosetv/status/1635696200157474837
https://www.eucom.mil/pressrelease/42314/russian-aircraft-collides-into-us-unmanned-system-in-international-waters
https://twitter.com/WinRussiawill/status/1634132087878873089
https://twitter.com/dana916/status/1635321905426178058
https://twitter.com/TheInsiderPaper/status/1635437305019219972
https://www.wellandgood.com/united-states-pluto-return/
https://rense.com/general90/weid.htm
https://twitter.com/ScrollVideos/status/1635584738063785984